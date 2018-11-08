Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Invests $179,000 in Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL) Stock

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 158 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 751 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 468 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,090,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 19,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,065,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 5,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet Inc Class A alerts:

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from $1,390.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,330.00 target price (down from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a report on Monday, July 16th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 target price on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from $1,080.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet Inc Class A currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,333.76.

Alphabet Inc Class A stock opened at $1,108.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.14. Alphabet Inc Class A has a 12-month low of $984.00 and a 12-month high of $1,291.44. The firm has a market cap of $744.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $2.52. Alphabet Inc Class A had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $27.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc Class A will post 45.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Invests $179,000 in Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL) Stock” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/quad-cities-investment-group-llc-invests-179000-in-alphabet-inc-class-a-googl-stock.html.

Alphabet Inc Class A Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Inc Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet Inc Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.