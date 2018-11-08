Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 8,099 Shares of Crossamerica Partners LP (CAPL)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,099 shares during the quarter. Crossamerica Partners accounts for 1.2% of Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Crossamerica Partners worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Crossamerica Partners by 8.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crossamerica Partners in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Crossamerica Partners by 10.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 136,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 13,373 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Crossamerica Partners in the second quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crossamerica Partners by 9.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 168,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 15,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Crossamerica Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CAPL opened at $16.25 on Thursday. Crossamerica Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $15.31 and a fifty-two week high of $25.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.14. Crossamerica Partners had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $670.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.98 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. Crossamerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,625.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Crossamerica Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley set a $25.00 price target on Crossamerica Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Crossamerica Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Crossamerica Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

In related news, Director John B. Reilly III purchased 10,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $194,649.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,471.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 8,099 Shares of Crossamerica Partners LP (CAPL)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/quadrant-private-wealth-management-llc-purchases-8099-shares-of-crossamerica-partners-lp-capl.html.

About Crossamerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, operators of retail motor fuel stations, Circle K Stores Inc, and company operated retail sites.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Crossamerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crossamerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.