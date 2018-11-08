Quark Hits 24 Hour Volume of $562.00 (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FreiExchange, Bittylicious and Cryptopia. Quark has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and $562.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quark has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quark alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005681 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000050 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000449 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Quark

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 256,900,331 coins. Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quark Coin Trading

Quark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange, Bittylicious and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.