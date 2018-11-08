Quorum Health Corp (QHC) Stake Increased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quorum Health Corp (NYSE:QHC) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 794,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,816 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quorum Health were worth $4,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QHC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quorum Health by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,808,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,343 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Quorum Health by 334.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 327,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 252,187 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Quorum Health by 8,741.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 240,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 238,115 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Quorum Health by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 504,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 206,942 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Point Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Quorum Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quorum Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th.

Shares of NYSE:QHC opened at $5.35 on Thursday. Quorum Health Corp has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The company has a market cap of $148.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.50.

Quorum Health (NYSE:QHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Quorum Health had a negative net margin of 9.20% and a negative return on equity of 74.93%. The business had revenue of $460.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. Quorum Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quorum Health Corp will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Quorum Health

Quorum Health Corporation provides hospital and outpatient healthcare services in the United States. Its hospital and outpatient healthcare services include general and acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetric, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services.

