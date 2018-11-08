Quorum Health (QHC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Quorum Health (NYSE:QHC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $460.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.37 million. Quorum Health had a negative return on equity of 93.45% and a negative net margin of 10.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:QHC opened at $5.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.54. Quorum Health has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QHC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quorum Health by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,808,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,343 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Quorum Health by 1,438.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 844,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 789,598 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Quorum Health by 334.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 327,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 252,187 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quorum Health by 8,741.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 240,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 238,115 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quorum Health by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 504,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 206,942 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Quorum Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th.

Quorum Health Company Profile

Quorum Health Corporation provides hospital and outpatient healthcare services in the United States. Its hospital and outpatient healthcare services include general and acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetric, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services.

