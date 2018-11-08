Quotient Technology (QUOT) versus theglobe.com (TGLO) Critical Comparison

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) and theglobe.com (OTCMKTS:TGLO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Quotient Technology and theglobe.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quotient Technology 0 1 4 0 2.80 theglobe.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

Quotient Technology currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.87%. Given Quotient Technology’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Quotient Technology is more favorable than theglobe.com.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Quotient Technology and theglobe.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quotient Technology $322.11 million 3.84 -$15.07 million ($0.13) -99.92 theglobe.com N/A N/A -$390,000.00 N/A N/A

theglobe.com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Quotient Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.4% of Quotient Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of theglobe.com shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Quotient Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 72.3% of theglobe.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Quotient Technology and theglobe.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quotient Technology -6.45% -4.00% -2.63% theglobe.com N/A N/A -13,372.26%

Risk and Volatility

Quotient Technology has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, theglobe.com has a beta of 8.93, suggesting that its stock price is 793% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc. provides digital marketing platform that offers digital coupons and media solutions to consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands, retailers, and shoppers in the United States. The company operates its platform across various distribution networks, reaching approximately 60 million shoppers, including the app and Website of its flagship consumer brand, Coupons.com, other owned and operated properties, and various publisher partners. It also operates Retailer iQ on a co-branded or white label basis with retail partners, providing them a digital platform to engage with their shoppers across their Websites, mobiles, e-commerce, and social channels. In addition, the company offers promotions and digital advertising services. It serves approximately 700 CPGs, representing approximately 2,000 brands, including various food, beverage, personal, and household product manufacturers; retail partners representing various classes of trade, such as grocery retailers, as well as drug, dollar, club, and mass merchandise channels; and consumers visiting its Web, mobile properties, and social channels. The company was formerly known as Coupons.com Incorporated and changed its name to Quotient Technology Inc. in October 2015. Quotient Technology Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About theglobe.com

theglobe.com, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company operated as an online community with registered members and users in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Dallas, Texas. As of December 31, 2017, theglobe.com, inc. operates as a subsidiary of Delfin Midstream LLC.

