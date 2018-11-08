Qurate Retail Inc Series B (QRTEB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Qurate Retail Inc Series B (NASDAQ:QRTEB) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 9th.

Qurate Retail Inc Series B (NASDAQ:QRTEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter. Qurate Retail Inc Series B had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 10.97%.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEB opened at $23.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. Qurate Retail Inc Series B has a 12 month low of $19.62 and a 12 month high of $28.90.

Qurate Retail Inc Series B Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. It markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 374 million households worldwide each day.

