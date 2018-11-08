Radium (RADS) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $162,286.00

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 8th. One Radium coin can currently be purchased for $1.28 or 0.00019723 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, Upbit, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. Over the last week, Radium has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. Radium has a market capitalization of $4.54 million and approximately $162,286.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00062368 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00001284 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000323 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Radium

Radium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2016. Radium’s total supply is 3,567,631 coins and its circulating supply is 3,562,285 coins. Radium’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org. Radium’s official website is radiumcore.org. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radium Coin Trading

Radium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Trade By Trade, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

