Radware (RDWR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Radware in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Radware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.40.

Shares of RDWR stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $24.46. The stock had a trading volume of 290 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,750. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -204.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.09. Radware has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $28.50.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $58.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.14 million. Radware had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Radware will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 13.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Radware by 24.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 505,806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,799,000 after acquiring an additional 97,844 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Radware by 155.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,520 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Radware by 9.5% during the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 203,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 17,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Radware by 9.5% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 203,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers application and network security solutions, such as DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

