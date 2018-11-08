Ralph Lauren (RL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ralph Lauren stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $127.00. 5,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,783. Ralph Lauren has a 52 week low of $84.53 and a 52 week high of $147.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.46%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the second quarter worth $150,000. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 498.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,251 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Visionary Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

RL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Monday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $140.00 price objective on Ralph Lauren and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $130.00 price objective on Ralph Lauren and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.38.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise footwear, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, hats, gloves, umbrellas, belts, and leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

