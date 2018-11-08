Ranger Energy Services (RNGR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a $7.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ranger Energy Services Inc. is a provider of well service rigs and services primarily in the United States. It focuses on unconventional horizontal well completion and production operations. Ranger Energy Services Inc. is based in HOUSTON, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RNGR. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ranger Energy Services in a research report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ranger Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.90.

Shares of Ranger Energy Services stock opened at $6.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Ranger Energy Services has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $11.47. The stock has a market cap of $107.09 million, a PE ratio of -8.85, a PEG ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 2.20.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.18). Ranger Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.75 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ranger Energy Services will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Merrill A. Miller, Jr. bought 11,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,369.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNGR. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Ranger Energy Services during the second quarter worth about $179,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Ranger Energy Services during the second quarter worth about $264,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ranger Energy Services during the second quarter worth about $670,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its position in Ranger Energy Services by 30.3% during the second quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 541,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after buying an additional 125,996 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Ranger Energy Services by 51.6% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 602,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after buying an additional 205,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.02% of the company’s stock.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and associated services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Well Services and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support srevices, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

