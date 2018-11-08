Rapid7 (RPD) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Rapid7 from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Rapid7 from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rapid7 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.79.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD traded down $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.55. The stock had a trading volume of 21,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,165. Rapid7 has a one year low of $17.64 and a one year high of $39.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.74 and a beta of 1.02.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 23.83% and a negative return on equity of 89.66%. The firm had revenue of $62.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $253,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 7,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $269,625.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,732 shares of company stock valued at $8,852,242 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,555,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,765,000 after buying an additional 331,186 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 176.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 22,199 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 336.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 20,848 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enables customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

