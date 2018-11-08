Raymond James Boosts Peyto Exploration & Development (PEY) Price Target to C$16.25

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$15.75 to C$16.25 in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 49.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities cut Peyto Exploration & Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. GMP Securities reduced their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a “c$10.49” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peyto Exploration & Development currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.20.

Shares of PEY traded down C$0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$10.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,172,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,885. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1-year low of C$9.83 and a 1-year high of C$19.83.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$159.81 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Micheal Macbean acquired 20,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$12.13 per share, with a total value of C$242,600.00. Also, insider Scott Robinson sold 30,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.99, for a total value of C$329,700.00.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's oil and gas properties are located in the Alberta's Deep Basin. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 722 million barrels of oil equivalent.

