Raymond James Cuts Stag Industrial (STAG) Price Target to $28.50

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $29.50 to $28.50 in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stag Industrial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stag Industrial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Get Stag Industrial alerts:

STAG stock opened at $26.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02. Stag Industrial has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $29.07.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $89.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.49 million. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 3.74%. Stag Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Stag Industrial will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Stag Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Stag Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stag Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stag Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Signition LP purchased a new stake in Stag Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Stag Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stag Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.