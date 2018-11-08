Raymond James Lowers Stuart Olson (SOX) Price Target to C$7.00

Stuart Olson (TSE:SOX) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 36.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Stuart Olson from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 13th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Stuart Olson from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Stuart Olson from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.50.

Shares of Stuart Olson stock traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$5.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,377. Stuart Olson has a one year low of C$4.57 and a one year high of C$8.39.

Stuart Olson (TSE:SOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$249.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$268.25 million.

About Stuart Olson

Stuart Olson Inc provides general contracting and electrical building systems contracting to the institutional and commercial construction markets in Canada. The company's Buildings Group segment provides general contracting services, including integrated project delivery, construction management, and design-build services for schools, hospitals, and high-rise buildings; and provision of management, estimating, accounting, site management, field workers, and equipment in order to complete projects.

