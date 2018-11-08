Raymond James Reaffirms Buy Rating for KeyCorp (KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 113.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KEY. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine cut KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.26.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,959,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.00.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Edward J. Burke sold 46,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $988,395.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,208.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Beth E. Mooney bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.26 per share, for a total transaction of $182,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 59,371 shares of company stock worth $1,246,277 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 33.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,176,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,551,000 after acquiring an additional 9,086,291 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 87.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,025,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,065,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540,895 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 418.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,086,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,167 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 5.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 27,717,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,181 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 97.0% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,679,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,673 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans, as well as personal property and casualty insurance, such as home, auto, renters, watercraft, and umbrella insurance for individuals.

See Also: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.