Raymond James Upgrades Baytex Energy (BTE) to “Outperform”

Raymond James upgraded shares of Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday. They currently have C$4.75 price target on the stock.

BTE has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$4.75 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday. CSFB boosted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. CIBC raised Baytex Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, GMP Securities cut their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baytex Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.85.

Shares of TSE BTE opened at C$2.84 on Monday. Baytex Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.49 and a 12 month high of C$6.23.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. It offers heavy oil, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, light oil, and natural gas liquids. Its primary oil resource plays include the Eagle Ford in Texas, and the Peace River Oil Sands and Lloydminster heavy oil projects in North America.

