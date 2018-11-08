Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (RYAM) SVP William R. Manzer Sells 1,000 Shares

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) SVP William R. Manzer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $12,420.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,822.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:RYAM traded down $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $13.72. 46,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,567. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $705.72 million, a PE ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.56.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Rayonier Advanced Materials’s revenue was up 159.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Rayonier Advanced Materials’s payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,212,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,254,000 after buying an additional 651,175 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,462,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,089,000 after buying an additional 747,925 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,994,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,763,000 after buying an additional 197,251 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,430,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 964,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,476,000 after buying an additional 56,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Rayonier Advanced Materials in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Rayonier Advanced Materials from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, and Pulp & Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

