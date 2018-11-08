Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (RYAM)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 7th. DA Davidson analyst S. Chercover expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Rayonier Advanced Materials’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RYAM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Rayonier Advanced Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

RYAM opened at $14.30 on Thursday. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $22.96. The stock has a market cap of $705.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 9,786 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 324,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after acquiring an additional 54,037 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 42,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 13,029 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 10,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,982 shares during the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. Rayonier Advanced Materials’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, and Pulp & Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

