RealNetworks (RNWK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08), RTT News reports. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a negative return on equity of 26.75%. The company had revenue of $17.58 million for the quarter. RealNetworks updated its Q4 2018 guidance to EPS.

RNWK traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,634. RealNetworks has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $4.57.

Get RealNetworks alerts:

In other RealNetworks news, CEO Robert Glaser acquired 8,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.47 per share, for a total transaction of $29,710.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 39,733 shares of company stock worth $137,867. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in RealNetworks in the second quarter worth about $438,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in RealNetworks by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,042,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 105,714 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in RealNetworks by 2.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,561,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,477,000 after purchasing an additional 59,799 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of RealNetworks in the second quarter worth approximately $2,883,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RealNetworks by 35.5% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 413,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 108,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “RealNetworks (RNWK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/realnetworks-rnwk-releases-quarterly-earnings-results-misses-estimates-by-0-08-eps.html.

About RealNetworks

RealNetworks, Inc provides network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player software, which enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the Web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for RealNetworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealNetworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.