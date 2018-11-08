Red Hat Inc (RHT) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 105.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,891 shares of the open-source software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,478 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.06% of Red Hat worth $15,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Red Hat by 16,350.0% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 987 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Hat during the second quarter worth $134,000. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of Red Hat by 95.2% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,025 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Hat during the third quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Red Hat during the third quarter worth $146,000. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RHT opened at $173.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Red Hat Inc has a 1 year low of $115.31 and a 1 year high of $177.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.71.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 19th. The open-source software company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Red Hat had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 31.80%. The company had revenue of $822.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Red Hat’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Red Hat Inc will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Red Hat news, EVP Delisa Alexander sold 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total value of $120,028.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,217 shares in the company, valued at $4,153,121.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 2,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $314,200.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,214,223.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,631 shares of company stock valued at $453,984 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RHT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. OTR Global lowered Red Hat to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Red Hat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Nomura downgraded shares of Red Hat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Red Hat from $154.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Red Hat from $184.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Hat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.48.

Red Hat Profile

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

