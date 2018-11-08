Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RRGB. BidaskClub raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $68.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.90. The company had a trading volume of 289,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,786. The stock has a market cap of $430.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $67.10.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $294.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.11 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $692,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 398,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,553,000 after purchasing an additional 193,143 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 51,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 200.4% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 128,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 85,591 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 12,349 shares during the period.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 480 company-owned restaurants located in 39 states and 2 Canadian provinces; and had 86 casual-dining restaurants operated by franchisees in 15 states.

