Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%.

Redwood Trust has a payout ratio of 67.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Redwood Trust to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.4%.

RWT opened at $16.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.68. Redwood Trust has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.57 million. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 37.60%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Redwood Trust will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RWT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Compass Point started coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.88.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mortgage banking activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, and issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests in residential loans held for investment and mortgage servicing rights associated with residential loans.

