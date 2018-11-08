Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.39 Million Position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (RFEM)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,656 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned about 2.13% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RFEM. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 234,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,625,000 after buying an additional 8,891 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 78,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after buying an additional 6,310 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,669,000.

Get First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

RFEM opened at $59.22 on Thursday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $54.05 and a 12 month high of $79.04.

WARNING: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/regal-investment-advisors-llc-has-2-39-million-position-in-first-trust-riverfront-dynamic-emerging-markets-etf-rfem.html.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.