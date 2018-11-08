Reinsurance Group of America Inc (RGA) Holdings Trimmed by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $42,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,207,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,685,000 after buying an additional 70,038 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.4% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,041,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,004,000 after purchasing an additional 34,069 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 944,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,012,000 after purchasing an additional 62,073 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 15.9% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 932,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,271,000 after purchasing an additional 128,283 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 11.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 741,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,934,000 after purchasing an additional 77,029 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $155.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.75.

In related news, Director Arnoud W.A. Boot sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $90,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at $935,714. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $148.85 on Thursday. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 52-week low of $127.84 and a 52-week high of $165.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 8.26%. Research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 22.14%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Reinsurance Group of America Inc (RGA) Holdings Trimmed by TD Asset Management Inc.” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/reinsurance-group-of-america-inc-rga-holdings-trimmed-by-td-asset-management-inc.html.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

Recommended Story: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.