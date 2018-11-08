Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 38,600 Shares of Reed’s, Inc. (REED)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Reed’s, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) by 38.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,900 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Reed’s were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

REED has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Reed’s in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reed’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:REED opened at $2.75 on Thursday. Reed’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95.

Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 million.

In related news, Director John Bello bought 414,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $1,032,047.73. Following the purchase, the director now owns 708,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,491.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Raptor/Harbor Reeds Spv Llc sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,033,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,583,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 427,477 shares of company stock worth $1,063,048.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages and candies in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's ginger beers; Virgil's root beer and cream sodas; Flying Cauldron Butterscotch Beer; and Sonoma Sparkler branded sparkling juices.

