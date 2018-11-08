Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 36,600 Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (SOXS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at $159,000. ING Groep NV lifted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 42.4% during the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 196.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 33,721 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares stock opened at $11.44 on Thursday. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares has a 1 year low of $8.83 and a 1 year high of $18.42.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

