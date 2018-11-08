Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stake in ContraFect Corp (CFRX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of ContraFect Corp (NASDAQ:CFRX) by 40.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in ContraFect were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ContraFect during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded ContraFect from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of CFRX opened at $2.21 on Thursday. ContraFect Corp has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $2.93.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.17). Equities analysts anticipate that ContraFect Corp will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that is in Phase II human clinical trials for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible; and CF-404, a combination of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), which is in preclinical trial stage for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza.

