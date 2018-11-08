Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 74,717 Shares of MIND C.T.I. Ltd. (MNDO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of MIND C.T.I. Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDO) by 53.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,717 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.11% of MIND C.T.I. worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MIND C.T.I. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNDO opened at $2.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.68 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.99. MIND C.T.I. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $2.87.

MIND C.T.I. Profile

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers billing and customer care solution that supports various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform.

