Renewi PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 0.95 (RWI)

Renewi PLC (LON:RWI) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Renewi stock traded down GBX 5.10 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 50 ($0.65). 2,906,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,000. Renewi has a twelve month low of GBX 78.25 ($1.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 109 ($1.42).

In related news, insider Toby Woolrych bought 45,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of £24,682.86 ($32,252.53).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RWI shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Renewi in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.98) price objective on shares of Renewi in a research report on Thursday, September 6th.

About Renewi

Renewi plc provides waste-to-product services in the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Portugal, Canada, Hungary, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Hazardous Waste, Monostreams, and Municipal segments. It is involved in the collection and treatment of commercial waste; industrial cleaning and treatment of hazardous waste; and operation of waste management facilities under long-term municipal contracts, as well as waste recycling activities.

