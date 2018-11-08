REPO Trading 12.1% Higher This Week (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. In the last seven days, REPO has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar. One REPO token can currently be bought for about $0.0991 or 0.00001539 BTC on exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport. REPO has a total market cap of $10.90 million and approximately $68,262.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007797 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003928 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015429 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00150095 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00253294 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $665.16 or 0.10322104 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00011768 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005563 BTC.

REPO Profile

REPO was first traded on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,958,607 tokens. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN. The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io.

Buying and Selling REPO

REPO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

