Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Becton Dickinson and Co’s Q1 2019 Earnings (BDX)

Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) – Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report released on Tuesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst W. Quirk now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $2.79 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.89. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Becton Dickinson and’s Q2 2019 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $3.33 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $12.10 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $13.94 EPS.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

BDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $248.00 target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.71.

Shares of BDX opened at $236.86 on Wednesday. Becton Dickinson and has a 52 week low of $209.91 and a 52 week high of $265.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDX. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at approximately $894,775,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 119.9% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 166,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,789,000 after acquiring an additional 90,564 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,161,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 3.5% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,196,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $286,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laparoscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Story: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.