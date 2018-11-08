Research Analysts Set Expectations for Hancock Whitney Corp’s FY2018 Earnings (HWC)

Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies issued their FY2018 earnings estimates for Hancock Whitney in a report released on Monday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst B. Rabatin expects that the company will earn $3.94 per share for the year. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.17 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The business had revenue of $289.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.73 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th.

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $41.89 on Thursday. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $38.94 and a 12 month high of $56.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the second quarter valued at about $20,333,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the second quarter valued at about $17,375,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the second quarter valued at about $9,543,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the second quarter valued at about $3,363,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the second quarter valued at about $5,152,000.

In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.41 per share, for a total transaction of $62,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

