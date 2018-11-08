Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November, 8th (ACRX, ADAP, AFH, AFI, ALDR, ALT, ARRS, AVDL, AXAHY, BAESY)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, November 8th:

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of pain. The Company product candidates comprises: ARX-01 or the Sufentanil NanoTab PCA System; ARX-02 or the Sufentanil NanoTab BTP Management System; and ARX-03 or the Sufentanil/Triazolam NanoTab which are in their development stage. Its product ARX-01 is focused on acute post-operative pain, ARX-02 is focused on the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain and ARX-03 is focused on providing mild sedation, anxiety reduction, and pain relief to patients undergoing painful procedures in a physician’s office. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on cancer immunotherapy products based on T-cell receptor platform. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is based in Abingdon, United Kingdom. “

Atlas Financial (NASDAQ:AFH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. provides commercial automobile insurance policies primarily in the United States through its subsidiaries. The company provides insurance coverage to taxi cabs, non-emergency para-transit, limousine/livery and business auto. Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. is based in United States. “

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Armstrong Flooring, Inc. is engaged in the design and manufacture of flooring solutions primarily in North America. Armstrong Flooring, Inc. is headquatered in Lancaster, Pa. “

Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and seeks to commercialize therapeutic antibodies. It is developing monoclonal antibodies comprising ALD403, for the prevention of migraine; and Clazakizumab, in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis. Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Bothell, Washington. “

iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust (NYSEARCA:ALT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Altimmune, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutics company. It focused on the development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of disease. The company’s proprietary platform technologies consist of RespirVec and Densigen. Altimmune Inc., formerly known as Pharmathene Inc., is based in Gaithersburg, United States. “

ARRIS International (NASDAQ:ARRS) was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its product pipeline consists of hospital and paediatrics. Hospital segment provides Bloxiverz(R), Vazculep(R) and Akovaz(TM). Paediatrics segment provides Karbinal (TM) ER, AcipHex(R) Sprinkle and Flexichamber(TM). The company operates primarily in Ireland, USA and France. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc, formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA, is headquartered in Lyon, France. “

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The AXA Group is an international group of insurance and related financial services companies. AXA’s insurance operations are diverse geographically, with activities in 50 countries, principally Western Europe, North America and the Asia/Pacific area. In the United States, AXA is represented through its 60% holding in The Equitable companies and its subsidiaries, Equitable Life, Alliance Capital management and Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. “

BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “BAE Systems is a global company engaged in the development, delivery and support of advanced defence and aerospace systems in the air, on land and at sea. BAE Systems Inc. is the US subsidiary of BAE Systems plc. Headquartered in Rockville,Maryland, BAE Systems Inc. consists of three Operating Groups that provide support and service solutions for current and future defense, intelligence, and civilian systems; design, develop and manufacture a wide range of electronic systems and subsystems for both military and commercial applications; and design, develop, produce,and provide service support of armored combat vehicles, artillery systems and intelligent munitions. “

Continental (ETR:CON) was given a €210.00 ($244.19) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) had its average rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at CIBC.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock.

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €110.00 ($127.91) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at TD Securities.

Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) was given a €16.60 ($19.30) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

PHLX Semiconductor Sector (INDEXNASDAQ:SOX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) was given a €22.50 ($26.16) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

