ResMed Inc. (RMD) Insider Sells $297,775.70 in Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) insider David Pendarvis sold 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $297,775.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

David Pendarvis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 3rd, David Pendarvis sold 2,810 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.95, for a total transaction of $320,199.50.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $107.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.97. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.52 and a 1-year high of $116.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.58.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $588.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.66 million. ResMed had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 26.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.93%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RMD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ResMed from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 18.1% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of ResMed by 51.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,213 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 13,664 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 27.1% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 4,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of ResMed by 5.5% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 15,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of ResMed by 41.5% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

