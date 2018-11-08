ResMed Inc. (RMD) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 207,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,164 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in ResMed were worth $23,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of ResMed by 245.4% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ResMed in the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in ResMed in the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed in the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed in the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on RMD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ResMed from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.50.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.95, for a total transaction of $320,199.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,199,600.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.45, for a total value of $214,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,467,835. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD opened at $107.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.52 and a 1 year high of $116.64.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $588.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.66 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 13.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 7th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.93%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

