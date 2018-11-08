Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Position in Kimco Realty Corp (KIM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,013 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,733,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,407,000 after buying an additional 110,939 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,118,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,956,000 after buying an additional 348,478 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,846,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,356,000 after buying an additional 30,080 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,902,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,463,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,848,000 after buying an additional 1,093,404 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KIM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.15.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $16.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $19.53.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $283.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.73 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 40.14% and a return on equity of 8.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.26%.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE: KIM) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America's largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of June 30, 2018, the company owned interests in 460 U.S. shopping centers comprising 79 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

