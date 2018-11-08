Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 3,454 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (GRMN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Garmin were worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,085,678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $676,226,000 after purchasing an additional 175,369 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,154,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $131,428,000 after purchasing an additional 23,858 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,700,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,658,000 after purchasing an additional 448,275 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,409,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,978,000 after acquiring an additional 123,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Garmin by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,328,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,034,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Longbow Research set a $72.00 price objective on Garmin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub cut Garmin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 price objective on Garmin and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.40.

In other news, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 6,617 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $427,061.18. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,908,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,145,288.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 295,361 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $19,183,696.95. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,901,429 shares in the company, valued at $123,497,813.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,206,413 shares of company stock worth $272,003,313. Company insiders own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $65.74 on Thursday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $57.01 and a 1-year high of $70.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.24. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $810.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

