Reviewing Brilliance China Automotive (BCAUY) and Ford Motor (F)

Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) and Ford Motor (NYSE:F) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Brilliance China Automotive and Ford Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brilliance China Automotive N/A N/A N/A Ford Motor 3.88% 15.48% 2.14%

Dividends

Brilliance China Automotive pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Ford Motor pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Ford Motor pays out 33.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Brilliance China Automotive has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ford Motor has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Brilliance China Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.1% of Ford Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Ford Motor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Brilliance China Automotive and Ford Motor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brilliance China Automotive 0 1 1 0 2.50 Ford Motor 0 11 5 0 2.31

Ford Motor has a consensus target price of $11.32, indicating a potential upside of 17.92%. Given Ford Motor’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ford Motor is more favorable than Brilliance China Automotive.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brilliance China Automotive and Ford Motor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brilliance China Automotive $771.82 million 6.09 $554.15 million N/A N/A Ford Motor $156.78 billion 0.24 $7.60 billion $1.78 5.39

Ford Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Brilliance China Automotive.

Summary

Ford Motor beats Brilliance China Automotive on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brilliance China Automotive Company Profile

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells minibuses and automotive components in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its minibuses under the JinBei and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand. Its automotive components include mouldings, seats, axles, safety and airbag systems, interior decoration products, and engines for minibuses, sedans, sport utility vehicles, light duty trucks, etc. The company also offers sport activity vehicles. Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited has strategic partnerships and alliances with BMW, Toyota, Magna, Bosch, Continental, Delphi, TI Automotive, and Johnson Controls. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong, and is considered a Red Chip company due to its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles; and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. Its Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to fleet customers, including commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments. The company's Financial Services segment offers various automotive financing products to and through automotive dealers. Its financing products comprise retail installment sale contracts for new and used vehicles; and direct financing leases for new vehicles to retail and commercial customers, such as leasing companies, government entities, daily rental companies, and fleet customers. This segment also offers wholesale loans to dealers to finance the purchase of vehicle inventory; and loans to dealers to finance working capital and improvement of dealership facilities, purchase dealership real estate, and other dealer vehicle programs. The company has a strategic collaboration with Panasonic Corporation of North America and Qualcomm Technologies. Ford Motor Company was founded in 1903 and is based in Dearborn, Michigan.

