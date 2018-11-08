Reviewing EZCORP (EZPW) & Sky Resort International (SKYL)

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) and Sky Resort International (OTCMKTS:SKYL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EZCORP and Sky Resort International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EZCORP $747.95 million 0.71 $31.85 million $0.62 15.63 Sky Resort International N/A N/A -$120,000.00 N/A N/A

EZCORP has higher revenue and earnings than Sky Resort International.

Risk and Volatility

EZCORP has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sky Resort International has a beta of 2.18, meaning that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for EZCORP and Sky Resort International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EZCORP 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sky Resort International 0 0 0 0 N/A

EZCORP currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 65.12%. Given EZCORP’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EZCORP is more favorable than Sky Resort International.

Profitability

This table compares EZCORP and Sky Resort International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EZCORP 6.41% 6.90% 4.34% Sky Resort International N/A N/A -6,018.23%

Summary

EZCORP beats Sky Resort International on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc. provides pawn loans. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Mexico Pawn, and Other International. It offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, such as jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, including collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers. The company also offers payday loan services through its financial services stores. As of June 11, 2018, it operated a network of 921 pawn stores under the EZPAWN or Value Pawn & Jewelry, Empeño Fácil, GuatePrenda, and MaxiEfectivo names in the United States and Latin America. The company also operates a network of 27 financial services stores under the CASHMAX name in Canada. EZCORP, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

