RISE Education Cayman (REDU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $45.37 million during the quarter. RISE Education Cayman had a positive return on equity of 20.71% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. On average, analysts expect RISE Education Cayman to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

REDU opened at $11.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $635.80 million and a PE ratio of 112.10. RISE Education Cayman has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $18.60.

REDU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised RISE Education Cayman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised RISE Education Cayman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut RISE Education Cayman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

RISE Education Cayman Company Profile

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, including educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

