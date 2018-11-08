Riverview Bancorp (RVSB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday. The firm currently has $9.50 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Riverview Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Riverview Savings Bank. The bank is a community oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to the residents of its primary market area. The bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the public and using such funds to originate fixed-rate mortgage loans and adjustable rate mortgage loans secured by one- to- four family residential real estate located in its primary market area. The bank is an active originator of residential construction loans and consumer loans. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Riverview Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th.

RVSB stock remained flat at $$8.52 on Wednesday. 2,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,967. Riverview Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The stock has a market cap of $192.58 million, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 12th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 11th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVSB. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Riverview Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Riverview Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Riverview Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $633,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,790 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 10,319 shares during the period. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Riverview Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $717,000. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

