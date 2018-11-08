Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 4,759 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,759 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global X Management Co LLC increased its stake in AeroVironment by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 482,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,481,000 after buying an additional 63,811 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 60,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth $9,261,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 22,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $103.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.29, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.31. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.53 and a 12-month high of $121.32.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $78.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.65 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 127.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AeroVironment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.20.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

