Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) by 91.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,919 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,349 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Vonage were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VG. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Vonage during the third quarter valued at $149,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vonage by 63.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Vonage during the first quarter valued at $149,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Vonage during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vonage during the third quarter valued at $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Vonage news, CFO David T. Pearson sold 159,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $2,143,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,521.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 233,332 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $3,366,980.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,650,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,690,813.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,345,329 shares of company stock worth $32,961,939 over the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VG. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Vonage in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Vonage to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

Shares of VG stock opened at $11.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $14.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of -0.02.

Vonage (NYSE:VG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $261.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Vonage’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides communications services connecting people through cloud-connected devices worldwide. It offers various business services, including basic dial tone, call queue, conferencing, call groups, mobile functionality, CRM integration, and detailed analytics, as well as Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

