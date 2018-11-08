Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $492,000 Holdings in Stericycle Inc (SRCL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Stericycle by 362.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Stericycle by 13.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Stericycle by 102.2% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its stake in Stericycle by 0.8% in the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 134,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Stericycle by 32.6% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Stericycle alerts:

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $48.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Stericycle Inc has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $76.73.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $854.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.36 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stericycle Inc will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Stericycle from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $75.00 price objective on Stericycle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub cut Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $72.00 price objective on Stericycle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $492,000 Holdings in Stericycle Inc (SRCL)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/robeco-institutional-asset-management-b-v-has-492000-holdings-in-stericycle-inc-srcl.html.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It collects and processes regulated and specialized waste for disposal services; and collects personal and confidential information for secure destruction, as well as offers training, consulting, recall/return, communication, and compliance services.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.