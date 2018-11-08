Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $809,000 Stake in Dine Brands Global Inc (DIN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Dine Brands Global worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIN. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter worth $46,074,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,384,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $178,396,000 after buying an additional 133,181 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 208,376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,587,000 after buying an additional 50,664 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,552,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,052,000.

DIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.50 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Dine Brands Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

In related news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $938,676.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIN opened at $91.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of -0.06. Dine Brands Global Inc has a 12 month low of $42.05 and a 12 month high of $95.00.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $194.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.98 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 40.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dine Brands Global Inc will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 60.72%.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Company Restaurant Operations, and Financing Operations. The company owns and franchises two restaurant concepts, including Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar (Applebee's) in the bar and grill segment of the casual dining category of the restaurant industry; and International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in the family dining category of the restaurant industry.

