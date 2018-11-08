Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 1,425 Shares of Cognex Co. (CGNX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Cognex by 1,180.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 26.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the third quarter valued at about $318,000. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognex alerts:

In related news, Director Anthony Sun sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $560,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 264,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,809,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $271,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CGNX shares. ValuEngine cut Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Northcoast Research set a $56.00 price target on Cognex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Cognex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.10 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.55.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $47.42 on Thursday. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $36.16 and a one year high of $72.99. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.90.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Cognex had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $232.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognex announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, October 29th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.41%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/robeco-institutional-asset-management-b-v-purchases-1425-shares-of-cognex-co-cgnx.html.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. The company offers machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.