Robert Thomas Purchases 1,004,793 Shares of Biotron Limited (BIT) Stock

Biotron Limited (ASX:BIT) insider Robert Thomas purchased 1,004,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$60,287.58 ($42,757.15).

Shares of BIT stock remained flat at $A$0.12 ($0.08) during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,658,889 shares.

About Biotron

Biotron Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel small molecule antiviral therapeutics to treat various viral diseases in Australia. Its lead antiviral drug is BIT225, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of HIV-1 and hepatitis C virus infections. The company also has a portfolio of preclinical antiviral programs developing drugs targeting a range of viruses, including dengue, ebola, influenza, and zika, as well as Middle East respiratory virus.

