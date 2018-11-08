Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys New Position in Centennial Resource Development Inc (CDEV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 12,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,108,557 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,020,000 after acquiring an additional 411,366 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,805 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 23,131 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,468,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,162,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,707 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 12,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

CDEV stock opened at $19.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.79 and a beta of 1.51. Centennial Resource Development Inc has a 1-year low of $15.78 and a 1-year high of $23.12.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $234.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.43 million. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 23.90%. Centennial Resource Development’s revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development Inc will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CDEV shares. SunTrust Banks raised Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub raised Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. KLR Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.89.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

