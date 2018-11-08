Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Trims Stake in Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 85.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 67,500 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 5.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.8% during the second quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.4% during the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 54,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 0.5% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 165,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,083,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 22.7% in the second quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SLB opened at $52.32 on Thursday. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $80.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $72.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Michael E. Marks bought 8,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.31 per share, with a total value of $482,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Simon Ayat sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total transaction of $3,396,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 234,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,244,852.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SLB. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities set a $72.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.84.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

